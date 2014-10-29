Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:14 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after Fed ends QE

Wed Oct 29, 2014 2:12pm EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Reserve ended its monthly bond purchase program, while also signaling confidence the U.S. recovery would remain on track.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1192 to the greenback, or 89.35 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.1171, or 89.52 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Diane Craft)
 