Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:18 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar strengthens to session high after CPI data

Fri Sep 19, 2014 8:45am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest level of the session against the U.S. dollar after data showed that Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 2.1 percent in August, but so-called core inflation jumped.

The Canadian dollar touched $1.0915 versus the U.S. dollar, or 91.62 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0947, or 91.35 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
 