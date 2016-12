C$ rises as Canada's parliament to be suspended

TORONTO Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose 1 percent after news that Canada's governor general has agreed to suspend Parliament until late January.

The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$1.2510, or 79.94 U.S. cents, shortly after the announcement was made by Prime Minister Stephen Harper. [ID:nOTW000200] It was at C$1.2645, or 79.08 U.S. cents, shortly before the news. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)