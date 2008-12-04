C$ falls as opposition still aims to oust Canada govt

TORONTO Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell nearly 2 percent in less than 90 minutes on Thursday after leaders of opposition parties said they still aim to oust the country's Conservative government from power.

They were responding to a decision by Canada's governor general to allow Parliament to be suspended until January, giving the Conservative government a chance to regroup following a parliamentary crisis.

Shorty after 1:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2734 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.53 U.S. cent.