Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:25 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat after federal budget

Tue Jan 27, 2009 4:22pm EST
 
TORONTO Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was flat against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, following the release of the Canadian government's budget, which promises billions in tax cuts and spending.

At 4:10 p.m. (2110 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2275 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.47 U.S. cents, from around C$1.2273 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.48 U.S. cents, shortly before the release. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)

 