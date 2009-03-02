CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar tumbles to 3-month low

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, extending weakness spurred by renewed risk aversion and the declining price of crude oil.

At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2910 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.46 U.S. cents, down from Friday's close of C$1.2723 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.60 U.S. cents.