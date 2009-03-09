CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar drops to lowest since 2004

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since September 2004 versus the U.S. dollar on Monday after data showed a sharper-than-expected decline in domestic new home construction.

The Canadian currency fell to C$1.3044 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.66 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2865 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.73 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.