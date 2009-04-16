Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:15 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 13-week high after data, oil rise

Thu Apr 16, 2009 8:52am EDT
 
 TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched
its highest level in more than 13 weeks against the U.S. dollar
on Thursday, helped by rising global equities, oil price
firmness and data showing a slight rebound in domestic factory
sales.
 The currency rose to C$1.1999 to the U.S. dollar, or 83.34
U.S. cents, its highest level since Jan. 12.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 