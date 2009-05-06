Canada dollar hits highest since Nov 2008

TORONTO May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to its highest in nearly six months on Wednesday afternoon as stronger-than-expected domestic building and purchasing data raised hopes about the economy.

At 2:34 p.m. (1834 GMT), the Canadian unit rose to C$1.1676 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.65 U.S. cents. That was the domestic currency's highest since November 10. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Frank McGurty)