Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:12 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canada dlr hits 6-month high after U.S. jobs data

Fri May 8, 2009 8:48am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to a fresh six-month high on Friday as a less bleak U.S. jobs report sparked more appetite for risk, adding to earlier gains made after a strong domestic jobs report.

The Canadian dollar shot to C$1.1569 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.44 U.S. cents, right after the 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) U.S. data showed employers cut a smaller-than-expected 539,000 jobs in April. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 