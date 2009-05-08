Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:12 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canada dollar hits 6-mth high, near 87 U.S. cents

Fri May 8, 2009 4:17pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to a six-month high late in Friday's session as investor appetite for risk surged along with equities as domestic and U.S. jobs data beat expectations.

Moments before the North American close the Canadian dollar rose to C$1.1495 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.99 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Nov. 5. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 