Canada dollar hits 6-mth high, near 87 U.S. cents

TORONTO May 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to a six-month high late in Friday's session as investor appetite for risk surged along with equities as domestic and U.S. jobs data beat expectations.

Moments before the North American close the Canadian dollar rose to C$1.1495 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.99 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Nov. 5. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)