CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits seven-month high

TORONTO May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a seven-month high versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday, extending an earlier turnaround, on upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose to C$1.1176 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.48 U.S. cents, its highest since Oct. 8.