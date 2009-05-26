CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits seven-month high
TORONTO May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a seven-month high versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday, extending an earlier turnaround, on upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data.
At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose to C$1.1176 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.48 U.S. cents, its highest since Oct. 8.
Earlier, the Canadian unit had fallen as low as C$1.1356 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.06 U.S. cents, pressured by lower oil prices and falling stocks overseas. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
