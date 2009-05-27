Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:11 EST
Canada dollar hits highest level since Oct 2008

Wed May 27, 2009 12:23pm EDT
 
TORONTO May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level since early October versus the U.S. currency on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices and growing optimism about the outlook for the global economy.

Around midday, the Canadian unit rose as high as C$1.1098 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.11 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Oct. 8, 2008.

The Canadian currency has surged about 17.7 percent since it fell to a four-year low below 80 U.S. cents in early March. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 