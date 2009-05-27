Canada dollar hits highest level since Oct 2008

TORONTO May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level since early October versus the U.S. currency on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices and growing optimism about the outlook for the global economy.

Around midday, the Canadian unit rose as high as C$1.1098 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.11 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Oct. 8, 2008.