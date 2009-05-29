CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies to highest level since Oct. 7

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its loftiest level versus the U.S. currency since early October on Friday, boosted by higher commodity prices and a weaker greenback as investors took on riskier assets.

Around 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the Canadian unit hit a fresh seven-month high of C$1.0974 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.12 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Oct. 7.

Moments later it extended its gain to C$1.0966, or 91.19 U.S. cents, before backing off a touch.

Canadian bonds traded mixed, with long-term yields mostly higher even as yields in the two- to seven-year range fell. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)