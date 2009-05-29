Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:11 EST
C$ jumps to 7-month high above 91 US cents

Fri May 29, 2009 1:16pm EDT
 
TORONTO May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's currency raced to its loftiest level versus the U.S. currency since early October on Friday afternoon, rising on a surge in commodity prices and upbeat U.S. economic data that sideswiped the greenback.

The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$1.0898 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.76 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Oct 6. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Peter Galloway)

 