CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared early losses to rise against the U.S. currency on Friday after U.S. data showed employers cut far fewer jobs than forecast in May.

The Canadian dollar CAD= CAD=D3 rallied as high as C$1.0963 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.22 U.S. cents, after the U.S. jobs report, up from C$1.0968 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.17 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)