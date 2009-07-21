Canada dollar tops 91 US cents after rate decision

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to its highest level in nearly six weeks on Tuesday following a Bank of Canada rate decision that included a rosier forecast for the economy and softer language towards the currency.

The Canadian dollar rose as high at C$1.0965 to the U.S dollar, or 91.19 U.S. cents, shortly after the 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) decision, when the Bank of Canada did as expected and kept its key rate at 0.25 percent.

It marked the currency's highest level since June 11. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)