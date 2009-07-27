Canadian dollar hits highest level since October

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied to its highest level since October 2008 versus the U.S. currency on Monday as a greater appetite for riskier assets helped bolster the commodity-linked currency.

Around 7:30 a.m. (1130 GMT), the Canadian unit rose to C$1.0778 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.78 U.S. cents, its highest level in over nine months. That was comfortably above Friday's close of C$1.0829 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.34 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, Editing by W Simon)