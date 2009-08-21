Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:03 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots to 2-week high after Fed comments

Fri Aug 21, 2009 10:18am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to
its highest level in two weeks against the greenback on Friday
after U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke suggested the economy is on the mend.
 Canada's currency rallied as high as C$1.0764 to the U.S.
dollar, or 92.90 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level
since Aug. 7. That was up comfortably from C$1.0873 to the U.S.
dollar, or 91.97 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.
 (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Rob Wilson)
 