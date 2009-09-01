Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:01 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after Liberals say won't support govt

Tue Sep 1, 2009 1:34pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell to its
lowest level of the day on Tuesday afternoon after Canada's
official opposition Liberal Party said it will no longer
support the minority Conservative government of Prime Minister
Stephen Harper.
 Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff made the comments in
Sudbury, Ontario, during a summer gathering of his Liberal
caucus. [ID:nN01496127]
 At 1:18 p.m. (1718 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1068 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.35 U.S. cents, down slightly
from C$1.1044 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.55 U.S. cents, before
comments made by Ignatieff on not supporting the government.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0950, or 91.32 U.S. cents, at
Monday's close.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)
 