CANADA FX-C$ gets boost after upbeat U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's currency hit a session high versus the greenback on Friday following data that showed the U.S. economy shed fewer jobs than expected in August.

The report boosted the Canadian dollar to C$1.0885 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.87 U.S. cents, up from a pre-data level of about C$1.0948 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.34 U.S. cents.

The gains added to an earlier surge that was recorded after data showed Canada's economy unexpectedly added 27,100 jobs in August [ID:nN04153956]

The U.S. data showed employers cut a fewer-than-expected 216,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate rose to a 26-year high. [ID:nN03530870]