CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps to one-year high

TORONTO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to a one-year high against the U.S. currency on Thursday, boosted by soaring commodity and equity prices, as upbeat economic data lifted optimism for a recovery.

The Canadian unit was at C$1.0525 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.01 U.S. cents, the highest level since September 2008. On Wednesday, the currency finished at C$1.0624 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.13 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)