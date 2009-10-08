Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:00 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps to one-year high

Thu Oct 8, 2009 12:34pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to a
one-year high against the U.S. currency on Thursday, boosted by
soaring commodity and equity prices, as upbeat economic data
lifted optimism for a recovery.
 The Canadian unit was at C$1.0525 to the U.S. dollar, or
95.01 U.S. cents, the highest level since September 2008. On
Wednesday, the currency finished at C$1.0624 to the U.S.
dollar, or 94.13 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)
 