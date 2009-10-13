Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:01 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases after PM says strength a concern

Tue Oct 13, 2009 3:20pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar eased slightly
on Tuesday afternoon after Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
the strength in the currency, which earlier hit a 14-month
high, is a concern.
 The Canadian dollar fell as low as C$1.0358 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.54 U.S. cents, after Harper's comments to
reporters. It had been trading around C$1.0336 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.75 U.S. cents, before the comments.
 (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Rob Wilson)
 