CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases after PM says strength a concern

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar eased slightly on Tuesday afternoon after Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the strength in the currency, which earlier hit a 14-month high, is a concern.

The Canadian dollar fell as low as C$1.0358 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.54 U.S. cents, after Harper's comments to reporters. It had been trading around C$1.0336 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.75 U.S. cents, before the comments. [ID:nOTW002440] (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Rob Wilson)