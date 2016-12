TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after domestic data showed the country's trade balance unexpectedly slipped back into deficit in November. [ID:nN12188141]

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0376 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.38 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0354 just before the report's release. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan, Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson