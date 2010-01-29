Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:51 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed after Canada, U.S. GDP data

Fri Jan 29, 2010 8:42am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly
sagged against the U.S. dollar on Friday but quickly edged
higher after data showed Canada's economy grew 0.4 percent in November from
October. [ID:nN29434455]
 At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0684 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.60 U.S. cents, from about
C$1.0676 before the data. At 8:39 a.m., the unit was at
C$1.0664.
 Data also showed the U.S. economy grew at a
faster-than-expected 5.7 percent pace in the fourth quarter,
the quickest pace in more than six years, as businesses reduced
inventories less aggressively, the Commerce Department said on
Friday. [ID:nN28120005]
 