CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps after current account deficit data

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. currency on Friday after Canada reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter current account deficit.

The Canadian dollar slipped to C$1.0606 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.29 U.S. cents, from C$1.0580 or 94.52 U.S. cents just before the data was released.

On Thursday, The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0593, or 94.40 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)