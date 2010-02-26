Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:50 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps after current account deficit data

Fri Feb 26, 2010 8:47am EST
 
 TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Friday after Canada reported a
wider-than-expected fourth-quarter current account deficit.
 The Canadian dollar slipped to C$1.0606 to the U.S. dollar,
or 94.29 U.S. cents, from C$1.0580 or 94.52 U.S. cents just
before the data was released.
 On Thursday, The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0593, or
94.40 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)
 