Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:49 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ rises after quarterly GDP beats estimates

Mon Mar 1, 2010 8:51am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened after Statistics Canada said quarterly economic
growth beat estimates, raising the possibility that the Bank of
Canada hikes rates sooner than expected.
 The Canadian dollar rose to a session high of C$1.0485 to
the U.S. dollar, or 95.37 U.S. cents, from C$1.0528 to the U.S.
dollar, or 94.98 U.S. cents, just before the data was released.
It was also up from Friday's close at C$1.0525, or 95.01 U.S.
cents.
 Strong consumer spending and new housing construction
boosted Canada's annualized economic growth for the fourth
quarter of 2009 to 5.0 percent, Statistics Canada said,
exceeding market expectations of a 4.1 percent increase.
[ID:nN01244875] ECONCA
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 