CANADA FX-C$ touches strongest level since October

Wed Mar 10, 2010 11:13am EST
 
TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday since October 2009, supported in part by higher oil and bullion prices.

At 11:01 a.m. (1601 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0221 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.84 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0264 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.43 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 