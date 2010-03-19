CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches highest since July, 2008 after data

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains on Friday, touching its highest level since July 2008, after domestic retail sales data topped market expectations. [ID:N19207192]

The Canadian dollar hit a session high of C$1.0063 to the U.S. dollar or 99.37 U.S. cents, up from about C$1.0089, or 99.12 U.S. cents just before the report. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)