CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends losses on Greece debt woes

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday to touch a 9-week low on fears that Greece's debt crisis may spread to other euro-zone countries and threaten economic recovery.

At 11:43 a.m. (1543 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0410 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.06 U.S. cents. It then weakened further to hit a session low of C$1.0470. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)