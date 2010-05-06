Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:46 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends losses on Greece debt woes

Thu May 6, 2010 11:53am EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell against its
U.S. counterpart on Thursday to touch a 9-week low on fears
that Greece's debt crisis may spread to other euro-zone
countries and threaten economic recovery.
 At 11:43 a.m. (1543 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0410 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.06 U.S. cents. It then
weakened further to hit a session low of C$1.0470.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 