TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report showed a record number of Canadians returned to work in April.

The currency CAD=D4 firmed to a session high of C$1.0338 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.73 U.S. cents, compared with its close on Thursday of C$1.0523 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.03 U.S. cents.