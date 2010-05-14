CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends losses on Europe economy, weak oil

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its lowest level of the session against the U.S. dollar on Friday as investors feared euro zone austerity measures could hamper a fragile economic recovery.

At 11:07 a.m. (1507 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0349 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.63 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0205 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.99 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan)