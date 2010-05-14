Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends losses on Europe economy, weak oil

Fri May 14, 2010 11:11am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to
its lowest level of the session against the U.S. dollar on
Friday as investors feared euro zone austerity measures could
hamper a fragile economic recovery.
 At 11:07 a.m. (1507 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4  was
at C$1.0349 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.63 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0205 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.99 U.S. cents, at Thursday's
close.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan)
 