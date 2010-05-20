Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:43 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sinks on rate doubts

Thu May 20, 2010 10:25am EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped
more than 2 U.S. cents to a two-week low against the greenback
on Thursday, as nagging euro zone worries lowered expectations
that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates next month.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 touched a session low of
C$1.0705, or 93.41 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 6.
 The currency was down sharply from C$1.0442 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.77 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)
 