Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after strong GDP data

Mon May 31, 2010 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high on Monday after domestic data showed widespread
gains in economic activity kept Canada's economy humming at a
fast 6.1 percent annualized growth pace.
 The Canadian dollar strengthened as much as C$1.0452, or
95.68 U.S. cents, up from Friday's North American finish of
C$1.0520 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.06 U.S. cents.
 The quarterly GDP figures marked the largest increase since
1999, following 4.9 percent growth in the fourth-quarter.
[ID:nSCLVGE627]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 