CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. currency on Friday following U.S. employment data that came in weaker than the market had expected.

At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was at C$1.0488 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.35 U.S. cents, then quickly weakened further to C$1.0499. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$1.0412 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.04 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)