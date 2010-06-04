Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:44 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after U.S. jobs data

Fri Jun 4, 2010 8:41am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. currency on Friday following U.S. employment data that came in weaker than the market had expected.

At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was at C$1.0488 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.35 U.S. cents, then quickly weakened further to C$1.0499. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$1.0412 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.04 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 