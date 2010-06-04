Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps to lowest level in over a week

Fri Jun 4, 2010 2:55pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar hit its lowest
point in more than a week against the U.S. currency on Friday
afternoon as intensifying concerns about the outlook for
European and global growth outweighed firm domestic jobs data.
 The currency tumbled to C$1.0580 to the U.S. dollar, or
94.52 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 27. That compared
with C$1.0412 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.04 U.S. cents, at
Thursday's close.
 North American equity markets were also sharply lower,
contributing to sinking risk sentiment, following softer than
expected U.S. job numbers and news that Hungary's finances were
in much worse shape than previously expected. [ID:nLDE6521H1]
 [ID:nN03243431]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)
 