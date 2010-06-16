Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:44 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to session high ahead of BoC

Wed Jun 16, 2010 11:41am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, ahead of a
speech by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney.
 At 11:32 a.m. (1532 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4  was
at C$1.0225 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.80 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.0251, or 97.55 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.
 In a speech on Wednesday, Carney cautioned investors not to
take another interest rate hike for granted, saying volatile
global conditions meant no particular path for monetary policy
was preordained. [ID:nBCLGHE60R]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)
 