CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to session high ahead of BoC

TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a session high against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney.

At 11:32 a.m. (1532 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0225 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.80 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0251, or 97.55 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

In a speech on Wednesday, Carney cautioned investors not to take another interest rate hike for granted, saying volatile global conditions meant no particular path for monetary policy was preordained. [ID:nBCLGHE60R] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)