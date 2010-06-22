CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after May CPI data

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a session high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday morning, supported by inflation data that came in stronger than market expectations but eased from a month earlier. [ID:nN22110502]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to C$1.0208 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.96 U.S. cents, up from Monday's close at C$1.0244 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.62 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)