Tue Jun 22, 2010 7:58am EDT
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after May CPI data

Tue Jun 22, 2010 7:58am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday morning,
supported by inflation data that came in stronger than market
expectations but eased from a month earlier. [ID:nN22110502]
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to C$1.0208 to the U.S.
dollar, or 97.96 U.S. cents, up from Monday's close at C$1.0244
to the U.S. dollar, or 97.62 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 