CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after Canada April GDP data

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened on against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after domestic data showed the economy unexpectedly stalled in April on a slide in retail sales.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0561 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.69 U.S. cents, down from Tuesday's finish at C$1.0553 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.76 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)