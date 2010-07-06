Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:42 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session high after U.S. data

Tue Jul 6, 2010 10:15am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after U.S.
data showed the services sector there was still growing, though
at a slower than expected pace. [ID:nN17313258]
 At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0520 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.06 U.S. cents, up sharply
from Monday's finish at C$1.0650 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.90
U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 