CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session high after U.S. data

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after U.S. data showed the services sector there was still growing, though at a slower than expected pace. [ID:nN17313258]

At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0520 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.06 U.S. cents, up sharply from Monday's finish at C$1.0650 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.90 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)