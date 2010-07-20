CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after Bank of Canada hikes rate

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian currency softened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the second time in two months, but cautioned that the domestic and global recoveries will be slower than previously expected.

The currency fell slightly to C$1.0566 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.64 U.S. cents, down from Monday's finish at C$1.0549 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.80 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)