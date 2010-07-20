Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:39 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after Bank of Canada hikes rate

Tue Jul 20, 2010 9:08am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) -  The Canadian currency
softened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of
Canada raised interest rates for the second time in two months,
but cautioned that the domestic and global recoveries will be
slower than previously expected.
 The currency fell slightly to C$1.0566 to the U.S. dollar,
or 94.64 U.S. cents, down from Monday's finish at C$1.0549 to
the U.S. dollar, or 94.80 U.S. cents.
  (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 