Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:40 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides after U.S., Canada GDP data

Fri Jul 30, 2010 9:33am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday morning after data
showed U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the
second quarter, although data showed GDP in Canada edged higher
in May.
 At 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 hit
C$1.0369 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.44 U.S., then fell further
from Thursday's close at C$1.0362 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.51
U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
 