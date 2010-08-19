Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:36 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after weak U.S., Canada data

Thu Aug 19, 2010 8:43am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
losses against the greenback on Thursday after data showed
initial U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a nine-month
high and Canadian June wholesale trade stumbled.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 softened to C$1.0306 to the
U.S. dollar, or 97.03 U.S. cents, immediately following the
releases, down from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0287 to the U.S.
dollar, or 97.21 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 