CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week low after retail sales disappoint

Tue Aug 24, 2010 8:40am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar sank on
Tuesday to its lowest level in seven weeks against the
greenback after Canadian retail sales data came in weaker than
expected and global risk appetite faded on growing concerns
about the slowing pace of economic recovery.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 hit a session low of
C$1.0660 against the U.S. dollar, or 93.81 U.S. cents, more
than a penny lower than Monday's finish at C$1.0523 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.03 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 