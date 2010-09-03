Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:36 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S. jobs report

Fri Sep 3, 2010 8:37am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against the greenback on Friday after closely
anticipated U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers for August fell much
less than expected.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed to C$1.0463 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.57 U.S. cents right after the data, compared with
Thursday's close at C$1.0535 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.92 U.S.
cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 