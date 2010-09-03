CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S. jobs report

TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high against the greenback on Friday after closely anticipated U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers for August fell much less than expected.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed to C$1.0463 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.57 U.S. cents right after the data, compared with Thursday's close at C$1.0535 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.92 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)