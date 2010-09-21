Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:35 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips, bonds firm as inflation slows

Tue Sep 21, 2010 7:09am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after Canada's
annual inflation rate in August slowed, suggesting the Bank of
Canada may pause in its interest rate hiking campaign.
 The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0324 to the U.S. dollar, or
96.86 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0285 to the U.S. dollar, or
97.23 U.S. cents, shortly before the data was released.
 Canada's annual inflation rate in August slowed to 1.7
percent from 1.8 percent in July as energy prices moderated and
clothing prices fell, Statistics Canada said. The annual core
inflation rate remained at 1.6 percent in August from July. For
details, see [ID:nSCLLKE65M]
 Most Canadian bond prices turned positive after the data.
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
 