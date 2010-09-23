CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to session low after U.S. data

TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, while bonds were firmer, after the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rose, suggesting continued labor market softness.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 slipped to C$1.0373 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.40 U.S. cents, after initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 465,000, breaking two straight weeks of declines. For details, please see [ID:nN23129887]

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast claims unchanged at 450,000. The government revised the prior week's figure up to 453,000.

The currency was also down from Wednesday's close at C$1.0298 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.11 U.S. cents, on Wednesday. Canadian government bonds were higher across the curve. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)