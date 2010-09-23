Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:33 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to session low after U.S. data

Thu Sep 23, 2010 8:41am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, while bonds
were firmer, after the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims
unexpectedly rose, suggesting continued labor market softness.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 slipped to C$1.0373 to the
U.S. dollar, or 96.40 U.S. cents, after initial claims for
state unemployment benefits increased 12,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 465,000, breaking two straight weeks of declines. For
details, please see [ID:nN23129887]
 Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast claims unchanged at
450,000. The government revised the prior week's figure up to
453,000.
 The currency was also down from Wednesday's close at
C$1.0298 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.11 U.S. cents, on Wednesday.
Canadian government bonds were higher across the curve.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
 