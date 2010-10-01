Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:34 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session high after U.S. data

Fri Oct 1, 2010 8:44am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a
session high on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending
rose slightly more than market expectations, which added to
earlier support generated by firm commodity prices.
 At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0242 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.64 U.S. cents, then
quickly strengthened further to C$1.0239. On Thursday, it
finished at C$1.0290 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents.
 Data showed U.S. consumer spending rose slightly more than
expected in August, but inflation remained subdued, leaving the
door open for the Federal Reserve to launch a fresh round of
monetary policy easing. [ID:nN30290786]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 