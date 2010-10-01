Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:35 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to strongest since early August

Fri Oct 1, 2010 2:23pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against
the U.S. currency on Friday to its strongest level in eight
weeks as the greenback slid after comments by a U.S. Federal
Reserve official raised expectations of quantitative easing.
 At 2:08 p.m. (1808 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0190 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.14 U.S. cents, its
strongest level since Aug. 6. On Thursday, the currency closed
at C$1.0290 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)
 