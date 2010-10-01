CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to strongest since early August

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. currency on Friday to its strongest level in eight weeks as the greenback slid after comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised expectations of quantitative easing.

At 2:08 p.m. (1808 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0190 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.14 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Aug. 6. On Thursday, the currency closed at C$1.0290 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)