CANADA FX-C$ hits strongest level since early August

TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a session peak against the U.S. currency on Tuesday as investor risk appetite rose, lifting commodity and equity prices, while the greenback sank on belief the U.S. Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy further.

At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was at C$1.0176 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.27 U.S. cents, then quickly strengthened further to C$1.0172, its strongest level since Aug. 6. On Monday, the currency closed at C$1.0220 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.85 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)