Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:35 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ hits strongest level since early August

Tue Oct 5, 2010 9:24am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a
session peak against the U.S. currency on Tuesday as investor
risk appetite rose, lifting commodity and equity prices, while
the greenback sank on belief the U.S. Federal Reserve will ease
monetary policy further.
 At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0176 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.27 U.S. cents, then
quickly strengthened further to C$1.0172, its strongest level
since Aug. 6. On Monday, the currency closed at C$1.0220 to the
U.S. dollar, or 97.85 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 